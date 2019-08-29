Reviewing Halliburton Company (HAL)’s and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s results

Since Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 25 0.68 N/A 1.46 15.72 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Andeavor Logistics LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Halliburton Company. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Halliburton Company is currently more expensive than Andeavor Logistics LP, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Halliburton Company has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Andeavor Logistics LP on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halliburton Company are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Halliburton Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Halliburton Company and Andeavor Logistics LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00 Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

Halliburton Company has a consensus price target of $31.33, and a 69.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Halliburton Company and Andeavor Logistics LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 36.5%. About 0.1% of Halliburton Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Andeavor Logistics LP has 64.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Halliburton Company was more bearish than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats Andeavor Logistics LP on 7 of the 11 factors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.