Reviewing Halcon Resources Corporation (HK)’s and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s results

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.15 N/A 0.28 0.98 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halcon Resources Corporation and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halcon Resources Corporation and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.1% 2.3% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Halcon Resources Corporation is 259.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.59. Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Halcon Resources Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halcon Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Halcon Resources Corporation is $4.5, with potential upside of 2,062.42%. On the other hand, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s potential upside is 510.24% and its consensus price target is $7.75. The data provided earlier shows that Halcon Resources Corporation appears more favorable than Independence Contract Drilling Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Halcon Resources Corporation and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. About 1.7% of Halcon Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halcon Resources Corporation -78.18% -80.21% -83.41% -91.63% -94.33% -83.7% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 6.74% 0.71% -15.18% -23.18% -41.12% -8.65%

For the past year Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has weaker performance than Halcon Resources Corporation

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.