Reviewing Halcon Resources Corporation (HK)’s and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)’s results

Since Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.11 N/A 0.28 0.98 Concho Resources Inc. 109 4.83 N/A 2.85 39.76

In table 1 we can see Halcon Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Concho Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Halcon Resources Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Halcon Resources Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.1% 2.3% Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Halcon Resources Corporation has a 3.59 beta, while its volatility is 259.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halcon Resources Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concho Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halcon Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Halcon Resources Corporation and Concho Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92

Halcon Resources Corporation has an average target price of $4.5, and a 2,719.55% upside potential. Meanwhile, Concho Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $150.45, while its potential upside is 54.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Halcon Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Concho Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Halcon Resources Corporation shares and 96.6% of Concho Resources Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Halcon Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halcon Resources Corporation -78.18% -80.21% -83.41% -91.63% -94.33% -83.7% Concho Resources Inc. 2.83% -1.87% -5.21% -17.02% -24.76% 10.21%

For the past year Halcon Resources Corporation has -83.7% weaker performance while Concho Resources Inc. has 10.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats Halcon Resources Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.