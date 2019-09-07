Reviewing Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)’s and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s results

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 106 6.69 N/A 1.04 117.05 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Haemonetics Corporation and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

Haemonetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 17.1 Quick Ratio. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Haemonetics Corporation and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$141 is Haemonetics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Haemonetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Haemonetics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation was more bullish than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.