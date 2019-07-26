Reviewing Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)’s and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s results

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 98 6.56 N/A 1.04 95.37 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 28 5.74 N/A 1.12 24.71

Table 1 highlights Haemonetics Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Haemonetics Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Haemonetics Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.7% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Haemonetics Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Haemonetics Corporation’s downside potential is -5.13% at a $117.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is $27.33, which is potential -15.23% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Haemonetics Corporation appears more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Haemonetics Corporation shares and 79.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation 3.08% 14.22% 15.65% -10.88% 13.86% -0.58% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -1.46% -4.2% 10.93% 2.49% -17.19% 16.75%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation has -0.58% weaker performance while LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has 16.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.