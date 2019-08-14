Reviewing Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)’s and Its Competitors results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Haemonetics Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Haemonetics Corporation has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Haemonetics Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.20% 4.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Haemonetics Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation N/A 101 117.05 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Haemonetics Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Haemonetics Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Haemonetics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

Haemonetics Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $141, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.85%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Haemonetics Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Haemonetics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation has weaker performance than Haemonetics Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.6. Competitively, Haemonetics Corporation’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Haemonetics Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Haemonetics Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Haemonetics Corporation’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Haemonetics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Haemonetics Corporation’s rivals beat Haemonetics Corporation.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.