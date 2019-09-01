Reviewing Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)’s and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s results

We are comparing Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 105 6.99 N/A 1.04 117.05 ICU Medical Inc. 229 2.57 N/A 2.57 99.00

In table 1 we can see Haemonetics Corporation and ICU Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ICU Medical Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Haemonetics Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Haemonetics Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ICU Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics Corporation’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ICU Medical Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, ICU Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. ICU Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Haemonetics Corporation and ICU Medical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Haemonetics Corporation’s average target price is $141, while its potential upside is 5.59%. ICU Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $300 average target price and a 85.47% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ICU Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Haemonetics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Haemonetics Corporation and ICU Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation was more bullish than ICU Medical Inc.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats ICU Medical Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.