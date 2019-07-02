Reviewing Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 95 6.37 N/A 1.04 95.37 Hologic Inc. 45 3.93 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Haemonetics Corporation and Hologic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.7% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.77 shows that Haemonetics Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Haemonetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Haemonetics Corporation and Hologic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Haemonetics Corporation is $117.5, with potential downside of -2.24%. Competitively Hologic Inc. has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 7.82%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Hologic Inc. is looking more favorable than Haemonetics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Haemonetics Corporation and Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 99.7% respectively. 0.7% are Haemonetics Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation 3.08% 14.22% 15.65% -10.88% 13.86% -0.58% Hologic Inc. -1.82% -4.57% -0.02% 7.44% 17.21% 9.22%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation had bearish trend while Hologic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats Hologic Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.