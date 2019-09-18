Reviewing H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)’s and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H.B. Fuller Company 46 0.82 N/A 2.42 19.75 Innophos Holdings Inc. 29 0.88 N/A 1.33 20.38

Table 1 demonstrates H.B. Fuller Company and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Innophos Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than H.B. Fuller Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. H.B. Fuller Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3% Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

H.B. Fuller Company has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Innophos Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of H.B. Fuller Company are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Innophos Holdings Inc. has 3.1 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innophos Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than H.B. Fuller Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered H.B. Fuller Company and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00 Innophos Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

H.B. Fuller Company has a consensus price target of $46, and a -3.48% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of H.B. Fuller Company shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Innophos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Innophos Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05% Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76%

For the past year H.B. Fuller Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Innophos Holdings Inc.

Summary

H.B. Fuller Company beats Innophos Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.