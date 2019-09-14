Reviewing Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.40 N/A -2.53 0.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.71 N/A 3.43 23.58

Table 1 demonstrates Gyrodyne LLC and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. Gyrodyne LLC’s share held by insiders are 19.81%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC was less bullish than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.