Reviewing GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)’s results

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GX Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GX Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GX Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 6.71% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited had bullish trend.