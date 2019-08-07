Reviewing GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GX Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Capitol Investment Corp. IV

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors GX Acquisition Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.