Reviewing GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH)’s and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC)’s results

As Life Insurance businesses, GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 11 30.66 N/A -20.63 0.00 Independence Holding Company 37 1.52 N/A 2.08 18.20

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9% Independence Holding Company 0.00% 6.8% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

GWG Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.1 and it happens to be 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Independence Holding Company’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc. shares and 18.9% of Independence Holding Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Independence Holding Company has 66.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99% Independence Holding Company -1.04% -2.72% 0.4% 5.57% 12.13% 7.67%

Summary

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.