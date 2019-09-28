Reviewing GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)’s and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s results

This is a contrast between GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GW Pharmaceuticals plc 143 3.98 29.94M -8.90 0.00 GlaxoSmithKline plc 41 1.38 2.45B 2.02 20.48

Demonstrates GW Pharmaceuticals plc and GlaxoSmithKline plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GW Pharmaceuticals plc and GlaxoSmithKline plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GW Pharmaceuticals plc 20,947,316.87% 0% 0% GlaxoSmithKline plc 5,956,722,586.92% 107.6% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.24 beta indicates that GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GW Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown GW Pharmaceuticals plc and GlaxoSmithKline plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00

GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 82.54% and an $212.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GW Pharmaceuticals plc and GlaxoSmithKline plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 11.5%. GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.62%. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.22% -5.99% -2.22% 15.57% 21.75% 66.65% GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.36% 2.1% 2.15% 6.64% 0.49% 8.03%

For the past year GW Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than GlaxoSmithKline plc

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors GlaxoSmithKline plc beats GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.