Reviewing Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s results

Both Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.33 N/A 2.35 1.61 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.28 N/A 1.68 1.31

In table 1 we can see Gulfport Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gulfport Energy Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gulfport Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility & Risk

Gulfport Energy Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Southwestern Energy Company are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Southwestern Energy Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 135.99% at a $8.13 consensus price target. Competitively Southwestern Energy Company has a consensus price target of $5.33, with potential upside of 160.00%. The data provided earlier shows that Southwestern Energy Company appears more favorable than Gulfport Energy Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation was more bearish than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Southwestern Energy Company.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.