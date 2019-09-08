Reviewing Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

Since Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.26 N/A 2.35 1.61 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.15 N/A 0.19 3.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gulfport Energy Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Gulfport Energy Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation has an average price target of $5.08, and a 93.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation was more bearish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.