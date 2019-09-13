Reviewing Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE)’s and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 5.96 N/A -1.45 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 189 3.86 N/A 5.34 37.80

Demonstrates Gulf Resources Inc. and Ecolab Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that Gulf Resources Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ecolab Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gulf Resources Inc. is 34.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.9. The Current Ratio of rival Ecolab Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Gulf Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gulf Resources Inc. and Ecolab Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Ecolab Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $202.57 consensus target price and a 2.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gulf Resources Inc. and Ecolab Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 88.9%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ecolab Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc. was less bullish than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ecolab Inc. beats Gulf Resources Inc.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.