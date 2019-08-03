Reviewing Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE)’s and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s results

This is a contrast between Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources Inc. 1 100.95 N/A -1.45 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 77 2.15 N/A 6.23 11.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gulf Resources Inc. and Albemarle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Albemarle Corporation on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gulf Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.9 while its Quick Ratio is 34.9. On the competitive side is, Albemarle Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Gulf Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Albemarle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gulf Resources Inc. and Albemarle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Albemarle Corporation is $100.5, which is potential 46.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Gulf Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats Gulf Resources Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.