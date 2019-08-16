Reviewing Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI)’s and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.38 N/A -1.20 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -4.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $4.25, with potential upside of 117.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 91.6% respectively. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94%

For the past year Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. was less bearish than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Summary

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.