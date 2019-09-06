Reviewing Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)’s and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s results

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software Inc. 99 12.54 N/A 0.99 102.70 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 58 2.70 N/A 0.49 97.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Guidewire Software Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Guidewire Software Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Guidewire Software Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that Guidewire Software Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Guidewire Software Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Guidewire Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Guidewire Software Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Guidewire Software Inc. is $112.33, with potential upside of 2.67%. Meanwhile, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $67.5, while its potential upside is 38.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Guidewire Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares and 85.8% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3%

For the past year Guidewire Software Inc. was more bullish than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.