Reviewing Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)’s and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s results

Both Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software Inc. 99 12.04 N/A 0.99 102.70 Nine Energy Service Inc. 17 0.23 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Guidewire Software Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Guidewire Software Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Nine Energy Service Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Guidewire Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nine Energy Service Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Guidewire Software Inc. is $132, with potential upside of 24.65%. Competitively the consensus target price of Nine Energy Service Inc. is $13, which is potential 101.24% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nine Energy Service Inc. seems more appealing than Guidewire Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Guidewire Software Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23% Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9%

For the past year Guidewire Software Inc. has 27.23% stronger performance while Nine Energy Service Inc. has -42.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats Nine Energy Service Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.