Reviewing Guess’ Inc. (GES)’s and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s results

Since Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ Inc. 18 0.44 N/A 0.19 87.31 The Children’s Place Inc. 97 0.69 N/A 4.48 21.81

Table 1 demonstrates Guess’ Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Children’s Place Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Guess’ Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Guess’ Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Children’s Place Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.7% The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 23.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Guess’ Inc.’s 0.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. The Children’s Place Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Guess’ Inc. are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor The Children’s Place Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Guess’ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Guess’ Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Children’s Place Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

$26.5 is Guess’ Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.63%. Competitively the consensus price target of The Children’s Place Inc. is $109.75, which is potential 31.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Guess’ Inc. looks more robust than The Children’s Place Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.2% of Guess’ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of The Children’s Place Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Guess’ Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, The Children’s Place Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guess’ Inc. -1.92% 4.85% -18.32% -13.14% -24.68% -18.87% The Children’s Place Inc. 3.18% 2.19% -13.6% -0.54% -19.15% 8.41%

For the past year Guess’ Inc. had bearish trend while The Children’s Place Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors The Children’s Place Inc. beats Guess’ Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.