Reviewing Guess’ Inc. (GES)’s and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ Inc. 19 0.47 N/A 0.20 91.94 Tailored Brands Inc. 9 0.08 N/A 1.52 4.82

Table 1 highlights Guess’ Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tailored Brands Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Guess’ Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Guess’ Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Tailored Brands Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.8% Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Guess’ Inc.’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tailored Brands Inc. has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Guess’ Inc. are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc. has 1.9 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guess’ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Guess’ Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Guess’ Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.25% and an $26.5 consensus price target. Competitively Tailored Brands Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 121.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tailored Brands Inc. looks more robust than Guess’ Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Guess’ Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of Guess’ Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Tailored Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guess’ Inc. -3.69% 2.8% -14.27% -16.81% -26.51% -13.24% Tailored Brands Inc. -6.87% -5.43% -42.63% -68.19% -78.77% -46.33%

For the past year Guess’ Inc. was less bearish than Tailored Brands Inc.

Summary

Guess’ Inc. beats Tailored Brands Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.