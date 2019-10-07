Reviewing Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)’s and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s results

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|14.83M
|-0.34
|0.00
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|17
|0.00
|3.00B
|0.81
|21.69
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|3,509,228,584.95%
|0%
|0%
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|17,533,606,078.32%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|-15.28%
|-3.17%
|-47.86%
|0%
|0%
|-66.85%
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|2.44%
|-0.28%
|-3.4%
|-13.64%
|-14.73%
|4.64%
For the past year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance while Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has 4.64% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.