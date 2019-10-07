Reviewing Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)’s and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s results

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 14.83M -0.34 0.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 17 0.00 3.00B 0.81 21.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 3,509,228,584.95% 0% 0% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 17,533,606,078.32% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 2.44% -0.28% -3.4% -13.64% -14.73% 4.64%

For the past year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance while Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has 4.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats Guardion Health Sciences Inc.