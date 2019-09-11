Reviewing Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)’s and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 1 8.90 N/A -0.34 0.00 Catalent Inc. 48 3.06 N/A 0.99 56.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Catalent Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and Catalent Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Catalent Inc. has an average target price of $57.4, with potential upside of 14.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Catalent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance while Catalent Inc. has 81.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.