Reviewing Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s results

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 75 63.61 N/A -1.15 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 14 3.32 N/A -1.51 0.00

Demonstrates Guardant Health Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Guardant Health Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.6. Meanwhile, Neuronetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuronetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Guardant Health Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.19% for Guardant Health Inc. with average target price of $104.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Guardant Health Inc. shares and 93.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares. 5% are Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Neuronetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. has 150.04% stronger performance while Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.