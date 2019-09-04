Reviewing Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s results

Since Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 81 55.32 N/A -1.15 0.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.82 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2%

Liquidity

Guardant Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Guardant Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Guardant Health Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Guardant Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $104.5, while its potential upside is 24.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Guardant Health Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 6.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5% of Guardant Health Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.