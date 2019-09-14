Reviewing Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health Inc. 82 49.62 N/A -1.15 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.35 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Guardant Health Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Guardant Health Inc. is 10.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival DarioHealth Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Guardant Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Guardant Health Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Guardant Health Inc.’s average price target is $104.5, while its potential upside is 34.84%. Competitively the average price target of DarioHealth Corp. is $1.5, which is potential 272.67% upside. The data provided earlier shows that DarioHealth Corp. appears more favorable than Guardant Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Guardant Health Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 16.8%. Guardant Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year Guardant Health Inc. has 150.04% stronger performance while DarioHealth Corp. has -21.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Guardant Health Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.