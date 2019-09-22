Reviewing Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED)’s and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s results

This is a contrast between Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.63 N/A 2.42 9.76 West Bancorporation Inc. 21 5.06 N/A 1.71 12.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. West Bancorporation Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than West Bancorporation Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 0.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. West Bancorporation Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares and 38.7% of West Bancorporation Inc. shares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06% West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95%

For the past year Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than West Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors West Bancorporation Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.