Reviewing Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED)’s and Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s results

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.53 N/A 2.42 9.76 Landmark Bancorp Inc. 24 2.43 N/A 2.42 9.82

In table 1 we can see Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Landmark Bancorp Inc. is observed to has than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.02 shows that Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and Landmark Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 1,103.50% and its average target price is $275.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares and 20.1% of Landmark Bancorp Inc. shares. 2.5% are Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Landmark Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06% Landmark Bancorp Inc. -2.83% 2.11% -1.08% 1.06% -11.73% 2.37%

For the past year Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Landmark Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Landmark Bancorp Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.