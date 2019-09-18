Reviewing Guangshen Railway Company Limited (GSH)’s and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s results

As Railroads businesses, Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangshen Railway Company Limited 18 0.00 N/A 0.81 20.87 Kansas City Southern 120 4.74 N/A 5.42 22.82

Table 1 demonstrates Guangshen Railway Company Limited and Kansas City Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kansas City Southern seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Guangshen Railway Company Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kansas City Southern.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Guangshen Railway Company Limited and Kansas City Southern’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0.00% 2.7% 2.3% Kansas City Southern 0.00% 11.8% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Kansas City Southern’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Guangshen Railway Company Limited. Its rival Kansas City Southern’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Guangshen Railway Company Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kansas City Southern.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Guangshen Railway Company Limited and Kansas City Southern can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kansas City Southern 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively Kansas City Southern has an average price target of $132.2, with potential upside of 0.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Guangshen Railway Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Kansas City Southern are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 42.6% of Guangshen Railway Company Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Kansas City Southern’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guangshen Railway Company Limited -0.59% -3.95% -7.44% -16.83% -35.45% -10.07% Kansas City Southern 0.41% 0.33% 1.09% 14.79% 6.86% 29.64%

For the past year Guangshen Railway Company Limited has -10.07% weaker performance while Kansas City Southern has 29.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats Guangshen Railway Company Limited on 11 of the 11 factors.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition, the company owns the northern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas. Its coordinated rail network includes approximately 6,600 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico and connects with other Class I railroads. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.