Reviewing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)’s results

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 117.38 N/A -0.96 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 11.82% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 6.71% respectively. 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.