Reviewing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 113.84 N/A -0.96 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 demonstrates GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while Trinity Merger Corp. has 3.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.