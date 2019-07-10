Reviewing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 270.61 N/A -0.07 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and SG Blocks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and SG Blocks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.2% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than SG Blocks Inc.

Summary

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.