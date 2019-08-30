Reviewing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s results

Since GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 115.88 N/A -0.96 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 13.27% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance while Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.