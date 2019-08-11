Reviewing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 247.89 N/A -0.96 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Ranpak Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 74.7%. Insiders owned 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Ranpak Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.