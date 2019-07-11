Reviewing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

We are comparing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 280.11 N/A -0.07 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 7,818 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Pivotal Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.