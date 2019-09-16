Reviewing GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has 29.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.10% -9.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology Holdings Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Dividends

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s peers beat GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.