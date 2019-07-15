Reviewing GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

Both GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.57 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.43 shows that GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GTx Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average target price and a 460.69% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% are GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year GTx Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.