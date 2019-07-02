Reviewing GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Demonstrates GTx Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.43 shows that GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GTx Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. GTx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.7% of GTx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.