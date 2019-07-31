Reviewing GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GTx Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. GTx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year GTx Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GTx Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.