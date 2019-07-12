Reviewing GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Both GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates GTx Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GTx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GTx Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 86.5% respectively. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year GTx Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.