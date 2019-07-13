Reviewing GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.50 N/A 0.60 18.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GTx Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GTx Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility and Risk

GTx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

GTx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GTx Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, which is potential 22.41% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTx Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 79.9% respectively. About 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats GTx Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.