Reviewing GTT Communications Inc. (GTT)’s and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI.A)’s results

Since GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI.A) are part of the Diversified Communication Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. 29 0.53 N/A -4.70 0.00 Telecom Italia S.p.A. 5 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GTT Communications Inc. and Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has GTT Communications Inc. and Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -60% -6.1% Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for GTT Communications Inc. and Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is GTT Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 180.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GTT Communications Inc. and Telecom Italia S.p.A. are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.6% of GTT Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -19.31% -35.67% -9.39% -22.37% -46.98% 13.4% Telecom Italia S.p.A. -4.14% -15.05% -0.86% -8.68% -45.21% -5.32%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc. has 13.4% stronger performance while Telecom Italia S.p.A. has -5.32% weaker performance.

Summary

GTT Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Telecom Italia S.p.A.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.