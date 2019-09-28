Reviewing GTT Communications Inc. (GTT)’s and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk)’s results

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications Inc. 9 -0.22 28.52M -4.70 0.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 30 0.00 436.41M 1.29 23.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has GTT Communications Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications Inc. 313,751,375.14% -54.8% -5.1% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 1,435,559,210.53% 19.1% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

GTT Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GTT Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GTT Communications Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0.00

GTT Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 214.10% and an $24.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of GTT Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% are GTT Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 52.5% are Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 1.65% 1.93% 15.34% 10.46% 12.5% 16.53%

For the past year GTT Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had bullish trend.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats on 11 of the 12 factors GTT Communications Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.