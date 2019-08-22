Reviewing GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)’s and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s results

Both GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|4
|0.35
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|0.00%
|-33%
|-15.1%
Liquidity
GSX Techedu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Universal Technical Institute Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Universal Technical Institute Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GSX Techedu Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|9.01%
|30.54%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|23.57%
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|2.22%
|0%
|7.92%
|11.52%
|14.11%
|0.82%
For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. has stronger performance than Universal Technical Institute Inc.
Summary
GSX Techedu Inc. beats Universal Technical Institute Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
