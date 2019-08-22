Reviewing GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)’s and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s results

Both GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1%

Liquidity

GSX Techedu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Universal Technical Institute Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Universal Technical Institute Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GSX Techedu Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. has stronger performance than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Summary

GSX Techedu Inc. beats Universal Technical Institute Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.