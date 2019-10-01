Reviewing GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)’s and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. 14 18.26 33.88M 0.00 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 6 0.36 9.17M -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see GSX Techedu Inc. and RYB Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GSX Techedu Inc. and RYB Education Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 244,620,938.63% 0% 0% RYB Education Inc. 142,170,542.64% -1.3% -0.5%

Liquidity

GSX Techedu Inc.'s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, RYB Education Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GSX Techedu Inc. and RYB Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is GSX Techedu Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.9% of RYB Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.66% of RYB Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% RYB Education Inc. -4.88% -11.95% -23.64% -14.93% -70.68% 3.42%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RYB Education Inc.

Summary

GSX Techedu Inc. beats RYB Education Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.