Reviewing GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)’s and Its Rivals results

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GSX Techedu Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GSX Techedu Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for GSX Techedu Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -27.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GSX Techedu Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year GSX Techedu Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSX Techedu Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, GSX Techedu Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. GSX Techedu Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSX Techedu Inc.

Dividends

GSX Techedu Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GSX Techedu Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors GSX Techedu Inc.