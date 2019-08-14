Reviewing GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)’s and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s results

We are contrasting GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. 8 3.60 N/A 0.00 4110.00 Qorvo Inc. 69 2.73 N/A 0.92 79.66

In table 1 we can see GSI Technology Inc. and Qorvo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. GSI Technology Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5% Qorvo Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that GSI Technology Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Qorvo Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GSI Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qorvo Inc. are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. GSI Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qorvo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GSI Technology Inc. and Qorvo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qorvo Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Qorvo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74 consensus price target and a 3.21% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GSI Technology Inc. and Qorvo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.5% and 97%. Insiders held 14.9% of GSI Technology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Qorvo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% Qorvo Inc. -2.71% 3.84% -3.03% 11.84% -9.33% 20.68%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qorvo Inc.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.