Reviewing GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)’s and Its Rivals results

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is a company in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of GSI Technology Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand GSI Technology Inc. has 14.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has GSI Technology Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.60% 0.50% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares GSI Technology Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. N/A 8 4110.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

GSI Technology Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GSI Technology Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.73 5.00 2.65

The potential upside of the rivals is 46.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GSI Technology Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSI Technology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.2. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. GSI Technology Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSI Technology Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s peers are 44.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GSI Technology Inc. beats GSI Technology Inc.’s competitors.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.